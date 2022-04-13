IGP discourages filing cases under Digital Security Act

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 10:12 pm

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has said the Digital Security Act (DSA) should be carefully enforced instead of trying to apply it everywhere as there have been intentional attempts by conspirators to embarrass and destabilise the country.

"We have to be careful in enforcing the DSA. There are vested interests at home and abroad trying to create different kinds of pressure on the country. So, the act should be carefully enforced," he said at a programme at Bangladesh Police Auditorium at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the city on Wednesday.

On the occasion of his two-year tenure as the IGP, his colleagues greeted him with flowers at the ceremony.

About the DSA, the IGP further said, "We do not want any more criticism about it. It has been done for the security of the country, for the lawful security of the people. That is why the utmost caution is needed in its enforcement."

"There are some vested quarters who are hatching conspiracies against in the country. They can take this opportunity to create a threat here."

He asked policemen to ensure the highest security of the people with utmost vigilance. "We have to apply beat policing, innovative policing, or any other idea to do it."

Police headquarters last year issued an order, asking all units to inform it about the filing of cases under the DSA following huge criticisms raised at home and abroad.

A number of officials told The Business Standard that the Dhaka Metropolitan Police also recently discouraged all police stations and crime departments verbally in taking DSA cases.

During a visit to Bhatara police station in the city on Wednesday, TBS found that a teacher came to file a case under the Digital Security Act over a trivial matter. Later, the teacher ended up filing a criminal case as per the advice of the police.

