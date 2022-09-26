IGP directs officials to ensure security during Durga Puja

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 08:53 pm

Related News

IGP directs officials to ensure security during Durga Puja

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 08:53 pm
IGP directs officials to ensure security during Durga Puja

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has directed the field-level police officers to ensure foolproof security at Durga Puja mandaps throughout the country to prevent any untoward situation.

The chief of the police gave the directive during a meeting on the law and order situation regarding the puja at police headquarters in the capital on Monday (26 September).

Benazir said that communal harmony is entwined with the existence of people in the country.

"Durga Puja will be celebrated peacefully with the collective efforts of all," he assured.

He asked his deputies to coordinate with the puja observance committees to maintain security during the event.

The leaders of the Hindu community present in the meeting expressed their satisfaction as adequate security measures are to be taken on the occasion of Durga Puja like every year.

In order to celebrate Durga Puja safely, the police have taken a three-step security measure for pre-puja, during puja and post-puja.

The puja celebration committee was directed to take measures including the installation of CCTV cameras in all mandaps, using metal detectors and archway gates where applicable, employment of full-time volunteers, maintaining the provision of separate entry and exit routes for men and women, and providing adequate lighting.

The committee has been requested not to use loudspeakers during Azaan and Namaz.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated at around 32,168 mandaps across the country.

Top News

IGP Benazir Ahmed / Durga Puja / security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

8h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

10h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

10h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

2h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

2h | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh