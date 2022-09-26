IGP directs officials to ensure security during Durga Puja

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has directed the field-level police officers to ensure foolproof security at Durga Puja mandaps throughout the country to prevent any untoward situation.

The chief of the police gave the directive during a meeting on the law and order situation regarding the puja at police headquarters in the capital on Monday (26 September).

Benazir said that communal harmony is entwined with the existence of people in the country.

"Durga Puja will be celebrated peacefully with the collective efforts of all," he assured.

He asked his deputies to coordinate with the puja observance committees to maintain security during the event.

The leaders of the Hindu community present in the meeting expressed their satisfaction as adequate security measures are to be taken on the occasion of Durga Puja like every year.

In order to celebrate Durga Puja safely, the police have taken a three-step security measure for pre-puja, during puja and post-puja.

The puja celebration committee was directed to take measures including the installation of CCTV cameras in all mandaps, using metal detectors and archway gates where applicable, employment of full-time volunteers, maintaining the provision of separate entry and exit routes for men and women, and providing adequate lighting.

The committee has been requested not to use loudspeakers during Azaan and Namaz.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated at around 32,168 mandaps across the country.