IGP calls for regional cooperation in cyber-crime prevention

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. Benazir Ahmed on Monday sought regional cooperation between law enforcement agencies in order to curb the growth of cyber-crime.

The police chief was speaking at the 2nd National Conference on Cyber Crime & Digital Forensics organized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, reads a press release from Police headquarters.

The IGP spoke on "Strengthening International Cooperation for Combating Cyber Crime".

He also presented background information and real-life examples to explain how cyber-crime manifests from the regional to the individual level.

Interpol representatives, police representatives from Japan, Australia and the Maldives alongside technical experts attended the conference.

