IGP calls for flawless security over Christmas and New Year

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Sunday directed the field level police officers to take flawless security measures on the occasion of Christmas Day and 31st night.

The Christian community will celebrate Christmas Day, their biggest religious festival, on 25 December and people will also celebrate New Year on the night of 31 December, the last day of the year.

The IGP also directed the field level police officers to strengthen security arrangements keeping in close contact with the Christian community.

He gave the directives at a meeting regarding security and law and order control measures on the occasion of Christmas Day and 31st night at the Hall of Pride of Police Headquarters on Sunday (17 December).

RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain, all Metropolitan Police Commissioners, Range DIGs and Superintendents of Police (SPs)at district level were connected in the meeting virtually.

The IGP requested the Christian religious leaders to deploy full-time volunteers in the churches and install CCTVs in important places.

"In case of any sabotage attempt, apprehend the culprit. If apprehension isn't possible, identify them. Subsequently, the police will take necessary steps for their detention," he told the Christian religious.

The IGP also requested them to contact the National Emergency Service 999 if necessary.

The IGP called upon everyone not to organise any kind of event in open places across the country including Dhaka city after 6:00pm on 31 December.

The police chief also directed to increase cyber monitoring and patrolling and take immediate action against those who take advantage of communal harmony by uploading misleading posts, comments or pictures on social media.

He gave special instructions to the Tourist Police to take overall security measures in important tourist areas of the country including Cox's Bazar.

The meeting requested to refrain from exploding crackers and firecrackers, flying lanterns, etc. on the occasion of the 31st Night and Christian New Year.

Conveying Christmas day greetings to the Christian community, the IGP said, "Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. With the joint efforts of all, Christmas day will be celebrated in a joyful and festive atmosphere like in the past."