IGP Benazir receives top taxpayer award from Mymensingh zone 

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has received the top taxpayer award for FY2021-21 from Mymensingh zone.

National Board of Revenue (NBR-Mymensingh zone) honoured the Bangladesh Police chief as the best long-term taxpayer at an event held on Wednesday, reads a press release.

Mymensingh Range DIG Barrister Md. Harun-ur-Rashid received the NBR certificate, crest and tax card on behalf of the IGP, who is currently attending the 89th Interpol General Assembly in Turkey.