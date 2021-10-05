IGP Benazir donates graveyard to landless people in Lakshmipur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 08:03 pm

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed on Tuesday handed over a parcel of land to be used as a graveyard by landless people in Lakshmipur. 

Benazir Ahmed and his wife Zeeshan Mirza, also the president of Bangladesh Police Women's Welfare Society (Punak), unveiled the plaque of the graveyard in East Charmonsha village of Lakshmipur district's Vobanigonj Sadar upazila today.

Landless Abdur Rahman received the deed for 29.5 decimals of land handed over by the IGP and his wife.

It has a capacity to accommodate 400 graves. 

Benazir Ahmed said he took the initiative to set up the graveyard upon request from his wife who came across a report describing the difficulties the landless people were facing because of not having one. 

He also set up a mosque in the area. 

