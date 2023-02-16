IGP asks police officers to ensure highest security on 21 Feb 

Bangladesh

BSS
16 February, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 06:36 pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has directed the police officers to ensure maximum security on 21 February, the International Mother Language Day. 

"Security measures should be taken after reviewing the intelligence information and security risks to deal with any untoward situation against the seriousness and spirit of Ekushey," he said during a virtual meeting from the police headquarters on Thursday (16 February). 

All metropolitan commissioners of police, range DIGs, district superintendents of police and heads of other units joined the meeting. 

The IGP warned the police forces about rumours, stating, "Stern action will be taken against rumour-mongers." 

He ordered the law enforcement agencies to ensure intensive monitor of the social media as well as bring the central Shaheed Minar under surveillance in major cities of the country to avoid any untoward incident. 

Mamun said Shaheed Minar and its adjacent areas including the Dhaka University area will also be brought under close circuit television (CCTV) cameras as part of the security measures. 

The police chief expressed his hope that like in the past, respected citizens of the country will be able to observe the International Mother Language Day peacefully.  

Additional IGPs Md Kamrul Ahsan, Md Atiqul Islam and Md Mazharul Islam and senior officials were present at the police headquarters end.

