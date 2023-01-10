IGP asks police to ensure security at Bishwa Ijtema 

Bangladesh

10 January, 2023, 09:10 pm
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today asked the police to ensure security on the premises of the Biswa Ijtema.

"Police, other law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, administration and all related departments have taken necessary measures to hold Bishwa Ijtema peacefully," he said.

The IGP chaired the meeting on overall security and law and order at Police Headquarters ahead of the upcoming Bishwa Ijtema to be held in Tongi on the outskirts of the capital on 13-15 January and on 20-22 January. 

He hoped that the Ijtema would be held safely and peacefully with the collective efforts of all including police forces and other law enforcement agencies.

Mamun called upon the organisers to hold the Bishwa Ijtema maintaining cordial relations between themselves.

Officials of the Uttara Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) were placed their plan on traffic system.

Plainclothes police will be deployed for the security of the Ijtema. Besides, Bomb Disposal Unit, Dog Squad, River Patrol and Explosive trained teams will be on duty.

Senior police officials, representatives of various intelligence agencies, representatives of relevant government departments and Tabligh leaders' were present.
 

