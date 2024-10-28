IGP asks all police unit chiefs to beef up ongoing special drive against criminal acts

Bangladesh

Md Mainul Islam. Photo: Collected
Md Mainul Islam. Photo: Collected

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam today (28 October) asked all the police unit chiefs to strengthen the ongoing special drive against various criminal acts that include terrorism, extortion, drug, teen gangs and traffic management.

"Intensify the ongoing special drive against criminal acts and traffic management. Combing operations are being conducted in crime zones to check the criminal acts," he told the chiefs of all the police units in a special statement issued today.

The police chief said taking legal action is underway against those who attacked on the student-people during the recent anti-discrimination student movement since the special drive started on 18 October.

"Police has set up temporary check posts alongside the permanent ones. The police patrol and intelligence surveillance have been enhanced with increasing motorcycle and mobile patrols," he said.    

Of the check posts, as many as 150 permanent and mobile check posts, 300 motorcycle teams and 250 patrol teams are now in operation in the Dhaka Metropolitan (DMP) areas. Besides, taking of legal action against the criminals are being continued, said Mainul.

Legal actions that include filing cases and arresting the criminals who were involved in extortion, tender manipulation and various kinds of criminal acts under the guidance of political parties in the past are going on. 

In the ongoing special drives that started from 18 October, 200 dacoits, 16 listed criminals, 1,140 attackers on the student-people movement, 1,144 individuals relating to recovery of illegal drugs, 55 persons for possession of illegal firearms, have so far been arrested till 27 October.

