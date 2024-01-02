IGP announces cash rewards up to Tk1 lakh for info on 'election saboteurs'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 06:26 pm

He also urges people to go to the polling stations and cast their votes without any fear

File photo of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun
File photo of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has announced rewards of up to Tk1 lakh for any information leading to the identification of individuals involved in sabotage activities related to the elections. 

"If anyone comes forward with information regarding sabotage or provides details about saboteurs, a reward ranging from Tk20,000 to Tk1 lakh will be offered. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential," he said in a press conference after the Khulna divisional law enforcement meeting at Jashore Police Superintendent's Office today (2 January).

Urging people to go to the polling stations and cast their votes without any fear, the IGP said, "Before and after the elections, the police have taken security measures as per the instructions of the Election Commission. You can head to the polling stations without any apprehension. The police are always by your side." 

Mentioning that a list of vulnerable polling stations has been prepared, he said police will perform duty with more vigilance in these centres. 

The IGP emphasised that they have implemented specific security measures to ensure peaceful voting for religious minorities.

Law enforcers are ready to deal with any situation to make the elections fair, he said, adding, "They will be always on standby to ensure that voters can cast their votes smoothly. Special arrangements will be made for the minorities, women, and the elderly at the polling centres."

