Ignoring disaster warnings, over 250 tourists decide to stay on Saint Martin’s 

Ignoring instructions from local administrations asking tourists on Saint Martin's to leave the island due to inclement weather, more than 250 visitors have decided to stay there.

"Three ships left the coral island for Teknaf at 3:00pm Monday (23 October) with some 2,000 tourists. Still, there are over 250 tourists who did not leave," said Md Jahangir, toll collector of the jetty on Saint Martin's.

Saintmartin Union Parishad Chairman Mujibur Rahman said the ships are expected to reach Damdamia ghat in Teknaf by 6:00pm.

"Some tourists have stayed back on the island ignoring announcements by Teknaf upazila administration urging them to leave," he added.

He, however, could not provide details as to exactly how many tourists stayed on Saint Martin's.

Mujibur said transportation by ship to and from the island may be suspended for two or three days, depending on the weather.

Earlier today, local administrations made announcements across the island for visitors to leave while beach workers and union council officials informed all hotel-motel authorities.

All types of trawlers and speed boats along the Teknaf-Saint Martin sea route will be halted until the inclement weather subsides and the warning signal is taken down, Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury.

The warnings came as a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas is expanding slightly north-northeastward while staying in the same area.

It may move further north-northeast and intensify. Gusty winds will likely blow over the North Bay of Bengal and adjacent coastal areas and sea ports of Bangladesh.

The Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra sea ports have been asked to hoist local warning signal 3, reads the report.