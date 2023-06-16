IFJ condemns journalist Nadim's death

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has condemned the death of Golam Rabbani Nadim, a Banglanews24.com correspondent, who died following assault 'over a report'.

The district correspondent of Banglanews24.com in Jamalpur died on Thursday (15 June) while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital after being assaulted allegedly by the supporters of a local union parishad chairman the previous night.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in a media release strongly condemned this killing and urged the Bangladeshi authorities to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation.

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said, "The killing of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim is unacceptable and representative of the significant risk media workers face in Bangladesh. Journalists must be allowed to carry out their work without fear of violence, intimidation, or death, and it is up to the state to guarantee their safety. Failure to do so undermines the fundamental right to freedom of expression and freedom of the press."

The IFJ condemns in the strongest of terms the heinous killing of Golam Rabbani Nadim and demands a thorough investigation into the incident immediately, he added.

Nadim, who was also Bakshiganj upazila correspondent for Ekattor TV and the vice-president of Jamalpur Online Journalists, had allegedly been targeted for his coverage of Mahmudul Alam, chairman of Sadhurpara union parishad in Bakshiganj upazila, according to his family and colleagues.