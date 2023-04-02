IFEX calls for immediate and unconditional release of Prothom Alo journalist sued under DSA

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 08:59 am

Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams in Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court premises on 30 March. Photo: Collected
Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams in Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court premises on 30 March. Photo: Collected

International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX), a Canada-based global network of independent non-governmental organisations has called on the Bangladesh government for the immediate and unconditional release of Shamsuzzaman  Shams, the Prothom Alo Journalist sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

"Bangladesh authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams, drop any investigation into his work, and ensure the staff of the Prothom Alo newspaper can report without interference or fear," IFEX said in a tweet on Saturday (1 April).

In that tweet, IFEX also shared a statement by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Shamsuzzaman's arrest.

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, correspondent Samsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed assistant cameraman and a few others, unnamed, were sued in the case lodged by Supreme Court Lawyer Abdul Malek alias Mashiur Malek at the Ramna Police Station around 11:10pm on Wednesday (29 March).

According to Shamsuzzaman's family, the reporter was detained from his Savar home by plainclothes men, identifying as police, around 4am and released at around 12:30pm on Wednesday in the capital's Agargaon area. But within 10 minutes of release, he was again picked up by the police and taken to the Ramna police station.

Shamsuzzaman Shams was transferred to Kashimpur Central Jail from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Friday (31 March) after a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, on Thursday (30 March), denied his bail plea in a case filed under the DSA.

 

International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX) / Shamsuzzaman Shams / Digital Security Act (DSA)

