IFC will contribute to accelerating exports by ensuring safe food and preventing food waste

With an aim to enhance food security and promote sustainable practices in agribusiness, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Bangladesh is organising the 10th International Food Safety Forum in collaboration with the Bangladesh Food Safe Authority.

The conference aims to bring together key stakeholders, decision-makers and industry leaders to address challenges related to food security, nutrition and food waste.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) Chairman Md Abdul Kayowm Sarker made the remarks in a press conference organised in his office Saturday (10 June).

He said the forum will serve as a platform for agribusinesses to adopt strategies to make food safer, more nutritious and resilient based on IFC's various food safety practices.

The government is accelerating the development of the country's agricultural sector by getting support from the World Bank through various projects. By engaging with private and public sector traders in the agribusiness industry, the forum hopes to contribute to the government's efforts to develop the food sector not only in Bangladesh but also in other emerging markets, BFSA chairman said.

The 10th International Food Safety Forum will be attended by 300 delegates from 43 countries from 24 countries, including IFC representatives, policy makers, top food producers, manufacturers, retailers, tourism companies, cold chain logistics providers, consumer organisations and other key stakeholders.

The theme of this year's conference, "Keeping Food Safe and Nutritious, Preventing Losses," will focus on climate change as well as good food safety practices, and the impact of reducing nutrition and food waste, reads a press release.

It will also frame the conference on how to create new opportunities for the private sector and address existing constraints.

An IFC Food Safety representative said that the participants of the conference will cooperate and exchange knowledge among themselves, which will help to improve the food sector in Bangladesh and abroad.

By prioritising food security, Bangladesh aims to improve its ranking on the Global Hunger and Human Development Indices, as well as addressing the risks of climate change by improving food quality and reducing wastage, he said.

Through collaborative efforts, the International Food Safety Forum seeks to bring about positive change in the agribusiness sector by contributing to a safer, more nutritious, and sustainable food system for Bangladesh and the entire region, he added.

Minister of Food Sadhan Chandra Majumder will inaugurate the conference as the chief guest on Sunday (11 June).