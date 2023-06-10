IFC wants to contribute to exports by preventing food waste

IFC wants to contribute to exports by preventing food waste

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) wants to contribute to increasing exports by ensuring safe food, sustainable practices in agribusiness and preventing food wastage.

And, to succeed in achieving these targets, IFC has organised the conference of 10th International Food Safety Forum in Dhaka with the entrepreneurs of the private sector of Bangladesh and the related government departments, said Md Abdul Kayowm Sarker, chairman of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BFSA), at a press conference on Saturday.

The one-day conference will be held in Dhaka today with the motto "To Keep Food Safe and Nutritious, to Prevent Loss".

Abdul Kayowm Sarker said the conference will serve as a platform for agribusinesses to adopt strategies to make food safer, more nutritious and sustainable based on IFC's various food safety practices.

The government is accelerating the development of the country's agricultural sector by getting support from the World Bank through various projects. By engaging with private and public sector traders in the agribusiness industry, the forum hopes to contribute to the government's efforts to develop the food sector not only in Bangladesh but also in other emerging markets, he added.

The 10th International Food Safety Forum will be attended by 43 delegates from 24 countries including IFC, policymakers, top food producers, retailers, tourism companies, cold chain logistics providers, consumer organisations, etc. Besides, 300 other representatives including key stakeholders will participate.

IFC / Food Export

