Countrymen will benefit if we fulfil our responsibilities properly: Salman F Rahman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 08:34 pm

Related News

Countrymen will benefit if we fulfil our responsibilities properly: Salman F Rahman

"Prime Minister Hasina considers the development of the people as the first priority when taking any decision, so if all the officials and employees fulfil the duties assigned to them properly, countrymen will benefit," PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman said

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 08:34 pm
Salman F Rahman visited the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority building on 17 January. Photo: TBS
Salman F Rahman visited the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority building on 17 January. Photo: TBS

Countrymen will benefit if authorities fulfil the responsibilities given to them, said Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman.

"The government is determined to ensure the continued development of the industrial sector by transforming middle-income Bangladesh into a smart Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Hasina," Salman F Rahman MP said while visiting the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) building in the capital's Agargaon on Wednesday (17 January).

"Prime Minister Hasina considers the development of the people as the first priority when taking any decision, so if all the officials and employees fulfil the duties assigned to them properly, countrymen will benefit," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also hoped the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of a prosperous Bangladesh would be realised with the cooperation and efforts of the people.

Bida Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah and all the officials and employees of the organisation welcomed him with flowers.

Three delegations of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI), Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Bangladesh Textiles Mills Association (BTMA) extended floral greetings to Salman F Rahman, MP at this time.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam also conveyed floral greetings to the PM's private industry and investment adviser at that time.

Top News

Salman F Rahman / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

10m | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

7h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

1h | Videos
Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

1h | Videos
Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

2h | Videos
Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

3h | Videos