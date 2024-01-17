Countrymen will benefit if we fulfil our responsibilities properly: Salman F Rahman

Countrymen will benefit if authorities fulfil the responsibilities given to them, said Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman.

"The government is determined to ensure the continued development of the industrial sector by transforming middle-income Bangladesh into a smart Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Hasina," Salman F Rahman MP said while visiting the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) building in the capital's Agargaon on Wednesday (17 January).

"Prime Minister Hasina considers the development of the people as the first priority when taking any decision, so if all the officials and employees fulfil the duties assigned to them properly, countrymen will benefit," he added.

He also hoped the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of a prosperous Bangladesh would be realised with the cooperation and efforts of the people.

Bida Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah and all the officials and employees of the organisation welcomed him with flowers.

Three delegations of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI), Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Bangladesh Textiles Mills Association (BTMA) extended floral greetings to Salman F Rahman, MP at this time.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam also conveyed floral greetings to the PM's private industry and investment adviser at that time.