If voted to power, will build ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041: PM tells JS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said if her party can form government again its vision would be transforming every village into a township and the country into a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.

"If Bangladesh Awami League forms the government in the future, our vision will be building a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041," she told Parliament, replying to a starred question from Jatiya Party lawmaker Rustum Ali Faraji (Pirojpur-3).

The prime minister said a Smart Bangladesh will be based on smart citizens, smart economy, smart government and smart society.

She said Awami League's "Election Manifesto 2018: Bangladesh on the journey to Prosperity" which was presented before the nation on the eve of the 11th National Parliamentary elections outlined plans for building a "prosperous and developed Bangladesh by 2041" and a "safe delta" by 2100.

As the first step in the journey of a developed Bangladesh, the country has already become a developing one from a least developed country, she said.

Bangladesh will become an upper middle-income country by 2031 with average per capita income above $5,906 and Bangladesh will be a developed country in 2041 with per capita income of over $12,500, she said.

Noting that currently the GDP growth rate in Bangladesh is 7.25%, Hasina said the target is to raise the rate to 8.51% in 2025, 9.0% in 2031 and 9.9% in 2041.

In order to accomplish the vision, different short, medium and long-term plans will be taken, she said.

The plans, which now are under consideration, include the second perspective plan 2021-41 to build a "Smart Bangladesh" in the line with the Vision 2041, Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 to build a smart delta, the 9th five-year plan (2026-30), the 10th five-year plan (2031-35) and the 11th five-year plan (2036-40), she said.

The PM said the agricultural production would be raised through promoting agricultural mechanisation; small, cottage, medium and large industries would be developed: all projects undertaken for road, sea, rail and air connectivity would be completed; a massive employment would be generated by ensuring local and foreign investment in 100 economic zones, and steps would be taken emphasising on agriculture and food processing industries.

She also said the production of digital devices and the own market for the devices would be expanded by increasing the purchasing power of the people of Bangladesh alongside finding new overseas markets for the items.

Hasina said the overall living standard of all the people of Bangladesh will be improved by ensuring the basic needs of people – clothing, shelter, education and medical care – up to the grassroots level in the country.

"A developed golden Bangladesh will be built by transforming every village into a township," she said, adding that the detailed plans will be published in the next election manifesto in time.