If safety concerns, why keep 3 quota protest leaders in custody instead of with families: 12 teachers at DB gate

After being unable to secure a meeting with DB Chief Harun Or Rashid, a group of teachers today (27 July) at the DB Gate asked why the three quota protest leaders were taken into custody for their safety rather than letting them be with their families.

They also expressed deep concern over their physical condition and demanded that all be returned to their families immediately.

Twelve teachers, who are members of the "University Teachers Network", went to visit Harun this afternoon at the Detective Branch (DB) headquarters in Minto Road following the detention of three coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement – Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar and Nahid Islam.

At around 4pm today, the teachers, including those of Dhaka University (DU), were asked to wait outside the DB headquarters when they went to visit the chief.

After half an hour, they were informed that DB Chief Harun Or Rashid had a meeting, so he wouldn't be able to talk to them.

The teachers spoke to reporters present there.

DU Mass Communication and Journalism Professor Geeti Ara Nasreen said, "We got to know that three students of our university have been brought from the hospital and taken into DB custody for their security. We came to find out why they were brought here from the hospital. The DB chief was inside the headquarters when he was informed we came here. But he did not meet us… He got in his car and left."

Samina Lutfa, DU Associate Professor of Sociology Department, said, "We are concerned about the health and safety of our students. This is why we came to find out where there is a lack of security for the students? The DB could have handed them over to us. But he [Harun] did not even meet with us."

Md Saimum Reza Talukder, BRAC University law department teacher, said, "The safest place for a person is their family. If they have to be provided with security, then security should be provided around their homes and to their families.

He said, "We, as citizens, have the right to know where the students are now and how they are doing. It is important to know this as a teacher."

Earlier speaking on the quota reform protest leaders, DB Chief Harun Or Rashid said, "Their families were worried about their safety. We took them in our custody to keep them safe."