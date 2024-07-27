If safety concerns, why keep 3 quota protest leaders in custody instead of with families: 12 teachers at DB gate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 11:39 pm

Related News

If safety concerns, why keep 3 quota protest leaders in custody instead of with families: 12 teachers at DB gate

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 11:39 pm
Twelve teachers, who are members of the “University Teachers Network”, went to visit Harun this afternoon at the DB headquarters in Minto Road following the detention of Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar and Nahid Islam. Photo: Collected
Twelve teachers, who are members of the “University Teachers Network”, went to visit Harun this afternoon at the DB headquarters in Minto Road following the detention of Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar and Nahid Islam. Photo: Collected

After being unable to secure a meeting with DB Chief Harun Or Rashid, a group of teachers today (27 July) at the DB Gate asked why the three quota protest leaders were taken into custody for their safety rather than letting them be with their families.

They also expressed deep concern over their physical condition and demanded that all be returned to their families immediately.

Twelve teachers, who are members of the "University Teachers Network", went to visit Harun this afternoon at the Detective Branch (DB) headquarters in Minto Road following the detention of three coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement –  Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar and Nahid Islam.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At around 4pm today, the teachers, including those of Dhaka University (DU), were asked to wait outside the DB headquarters when they went to visit the chief. 

After half an hour, they were informed that DB Chief Harun Or Rashid had a meeting, so he wouldn't be able to talk to them. 

The teachers spoke to reporters present there. 

DU Mass Communication and Journalism Professor Geeti Ara Nasreen said, "We got to know that three students of our university have been brought from the hospital and taken into DB custody for their security. We came to find out why they were brought here from the hospital. The DB chief was inside the headquarters when he was informed we came here. But he did not meet us… He got in his car and left."

Samina Lutfa, DU Associate Professor of Sociology Department, said, "We are concerned about the health and safety of our students. This is why we came to find out where there is a lack of security for the students? The DB could have handed them over to us. But he [Harun] did not even meet with us."

Md Saimum Reza Talukder, BRAC University law department teacher, said, "The safest place for a person is their family. If they have to be provided with security, then security should be provided around their homes and to their families. 

He said, "We, as citizens, have the right to know where the students are now and how they are doing. It is important to know this as a teacher."

Earlier speaking on the quota reform protest leaders, DB Chief Harun Or Rashid said, "Their families were worried about their safety. We took them in our custody to keep them safe."

Top News

DB chief / teachers / protest leader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

12h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

23h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos