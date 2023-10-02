If political parties gather without permission, strict action will be taken: DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 02:28 pm

Regarding the US visa restrictions, he said it would not affect any visa policy within the DMP as it is the US's internal matter.

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman at a press briefing on 2 October 2023. Photo: TBS
If any political party's members gather without prior permission, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will take strict action without any hesitation, said the new DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

"Law and order situation is our main concern, we wouldn't allow anything harmful for public security and safety centring the national polls," said the newly appointed DMP commissioner at a press briefing on Monday.

"Election is a democratic process," he added.

The commissioner's comments come at a time when the BNP, the major opposition party, is set to announce a slew of fresh programmes. 

According to different media reports, the BNP's plans include a grand rally and siege events to oust the ruling Awami League ahead of January national elections.

The programme schedule is expected to be announced at the party's Chattogram rally on 5 October. 

Earlier in August, the DMP had denied the Jamaat-e-Islami permission to hold a rally in the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan. 

This came soon after the DMP, in the same month, had denied rally permission to the party at another venue.

Meanwhile at Monday's press briefing, regarding the US visa restrictions, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said it would not affect any visa policy within the DMP as it is the US's internal matter.

Stating that crime patterns have changed over time, the DMP commissioner added that curbing crimes has become a challenge. However, the DMP is more efficient compared to the law enforcement agencies in many other countries, he added.

He also said traffic congestion is not the problem of only the traffic police, other agencies are also involved here.

"We see gigantic infrastructures like metro rail and elevated expressway, but the roads have not increased, it's still only 78 square kilometers," he added. 

