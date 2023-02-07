'If policymakers travel by public bus, who will provide their security'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 05:52 pm

If the MPs and ministers use public transport to reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka then who will ensure their security, member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Advocate Khodeja Nasrin Akhter Hossain has said.

"Many have suggested that the MPs and ministers should use public transport to lessen the glut of private cars to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution and noise pollution in Dhaka. In that case, who will provide the security to the country's policymakers," she said while speaking at a view exchange meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Tuesday (7 February).

She went on to say that policymakers can face people's rage at public transport as they cannot fulfill everyone's demands.

Abu Nasser Khan, chairman of Poribesh Bachao Andolon (Poba), said, "W see a private car-based communication system in Dhaka city. About 70-80% of a road remains occupied by cars.

"We do environment movement but we have air conditioners in our house, car and office. Our MPs and ministers do not use public transport. But if we do not develop public transport as a mode of communication excluding private cars, then this air pollution and noise pollution will not reduce."
 

