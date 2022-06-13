If needed, go for legal reforms on election-time govt: TIB to EC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 09:26 pm

Related News

If needed, go for legal reforms on election-time govt: TIB to EC

The technical aspects of EVM should be flawless and acceptable to all stakeholders, said the anti-corruption think tank

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 09:26 pm
If needed, go for legal reforms on election-time govt: TIB to EC

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has advised the Election Commission (EC) to propose legal reforms, if necessary, to the government for holding a free, fair and participatory general election.

"We have also asked the EC to ensure an equal level playing field for all competitors," said the anti-graft watchdog's Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman to reporters after a meeting with the Commission at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Monday.

Iftekharuzzaman said the EC can give advice to the government or the authorities concerned on the nature of the election-time government. If necessary, the Commission can propose legal reforms for that to happen.

"We urged the Commission to take measures so that the media and election observers can freely observe the election," he said.

"The media should be permitted to collect and publish information without any hindrance. We also asked the Commission to put up all information regarding polling centres on its website without delay," the TIB director said.

Regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), he said that their technical aspects should be flawless and acceptable to all stakeholders.

After the meeting with the TIB, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "The government is bound to co-operate with us whatever the law is. If there is violence during the parliamentary elections, we have the power to cancel the elections in all constituencies."

"I have repeatedly said that the election needs to be participatory. All political parties should come to the table for a constructive discussion rather than making critical comments on a daily basis," the CEC said.

Kazi Habibul Awal said, "I know that getting nominations from a political party is expensive and it puts a lot of pressure on the candidates for winning by any means necessary. But party top brass should realise that an election is not a trade and such a mindset needs to be changed. Only then will our democracy, electoral system and the present situation improve."

"The government that will be in power during the election is the election-time government. We have no comment on the demands being made by the opposition. The caretaker government is not our concern, but a constitutional matter," the CEC added. 

Top News

TIB / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

10h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

12h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

11h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

1h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

2h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

2h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more