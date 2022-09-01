If a judge does not consider himself independent, independence of judiciary is far defeated: Justice Krishna Debnath

Even though the independence of the judiciary is strictly implemented on paper, if a judge does not consider himself independent in his thoughts, actions and beliefs, then the independence of the judiciary is far defeated, said Justice Krishna Debnath, Appellate Division judge.

Krishna Debnath made the remarks at the farewell given by the Attorney General's Office and the Supreme Court Bar Association to commemorate the end of 41 years of her judicial career.

"On this day, I want to leave the judiciary with the hope that a judge will complete a trial by holding the principle that he is completely independent. And you, the learned lawyers, will cooperate in the interest of this institution," she said on Thursday (1 September), her last working day as a judge in the Appellate Division chamber.

Krishna Debnath, the only female judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, is going to retire on 9 October.

Before Krishna, two other female judges retired from the Appellate Division – country's first woman in the Supreme Court Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana, and second Justice Zeenat Ara.