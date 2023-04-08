If government resigns, who will hold dialogue? Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
08 April, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 09:00 pm

Related News

If government resigns, who will hold dialogue? Quader

BSS
08 April, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 09:00 pm
If government resigns, who will hold dialogue? Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said if the government resigns, who will hold dialogue?
 
"If the government resigns, who will hold dialogue? Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (secretary general of BNP) should give answer in this regard," he told a distribution function of Ifter items and Eid gifts on the ground of Sidhanta High School in the city.
 
Dhaka City North unit of Awami League organized the distribution programme of Ifter items and Eid gifts.
 
AL Organizing secretary Mirza Azam, among others, addressed the function with President of AL Dhaka City North unit Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair.
 
Quader said, "BNP demands holding dialogue after resignation of the government... they (BNP) are talking baseless and perplexed as the party has failed to wage movement."

The AL General Secretary said BNP wants to foil election as the party knows that they will be defeated in the next general.
 
Mentioning the Election Commission as a neutral, he said the government would not interfere in the election. The government will resist any attempt to foil next parliamentary election with an iron hand, Qader added.
 
He said BNP is creating a suffering for people as the party is blocking roads in the name of movement during the month of Ramadan.
 
BNP is identified as arson attackers among the people, Quader said adding "Now, they (BNP) are talking about arson... virtually they are revealing their identity."
 
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir repeatedly is speaking about fire incidents, the AL General Secretary said, "It has created doubt that are they (BNP) involved with the fire incidents occurred in different areas in the city?"

He said, "BNP is holding sit-in programme... it is their movement. People do not accept such types of movement as it would not reflect desire and aspiration of people." 

"BNP is trying to meet foreign diplomats.... they are planning to complain to the United Nations but it has no authority to accept the complain," he continued.
 
He said many foreign leaders come to Bangladesh and they meet with the government. But they (foreign leaders) do not meet with BNP, he also added. 

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Food safari: Sehri outing in Dhaka

9h | Food
Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A firefighter's account: How to fight a flame

9h | Bangladesh
The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

2h | Tech Talk
GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

6h | Tech Talk
Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

7h | TBS World
Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

9h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula