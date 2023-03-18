If BNP comes to power, country will become sanctuary for communal forces: Quader

Bangladesh

If BNP comes to power, country will become sanctuary for communal forces: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (18 March) said that if the state power goes to BNP, the country will become a safe haven for communal forces. 

"BNP is the resort of communalism. If the state power goes to the corrupt people like them (BNP-men), killing, money laundering and unrest will begin again," he said while addressing a discussion in the city.
 
Dhaka City South AL organised the discussion in the city's Dholaikhal area, marking the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day 2023.
 
Noting that BNP has two characteristics- corruption and killing people, Quader said, "BNP became champion in corruption for five consecutive times. Speaking against corruption doesn't suit with BNP leaders and activists. It is ridicules. They have no shame".
 
Sheikh Hasina saved the country from being stolen, made the politics corruption-free and driven it into the democratic trend, he added.

"BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is apparently a gentleman, but his mind is filled with hatred. He can tell lie so much. (He is) the best pathological liar," the AL general secretary said.

He said as the people are suffering due to the ongoing crisis, Sheikh Hasina is buying the essentials at high prices and giving those to the people at low cost.

Food security has been increased so that there is no hardship during the Ramadan, the minister said, adding that not a single person will remain homeless.

Urging the BNP to come to the polls, Quader said you should prove your existence if you have soil under your feet. 

AL presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Advocate Qamrul Islam, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, Central Working Committee Member Sanjida Khanam, Dhaka City South AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir and Manirul Islam Manu spoke at the event, among others, with Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair.

Besides, Dhaka City North AL also organised a discussion at Bhasantek in the city's Mirpur area in the afternoon, marking the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day 2023.

AL Presidium Member and Deputy Leader in Parliament Begum Matia Chowdhury, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, AL Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin and Dhaka City North AL General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi spoke at the discussion, among others, with Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair.

 

