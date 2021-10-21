Idol vandalised in Bogura temple

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 01:39 pm

Vandalised idol in Bagura. Photo: TBS
Vandalised idol in Bagura. Photo: TBS

Unidentified miscreants have vandalised an idol at the Sadar Durga Temple in Bogura early Thursday.

According to locals, the Laxmi idol of the temple was not immersed Wednesday for the full moon and it was supposed to be immersed in the pond next to the temple on Thursday morning.

However, in the morning, a local grocer Bipul Debnath and some of the locals found the idol vandalised. They contacted the national emergency helpline and informed the local union chairman about the incident.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner Ziaul Haque and Superintendent of Police Sudeep Kumar Chakrabory visited the spot.

Bogura Sadar police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Selim Reza said additional police units have been deployed in the temple area.

"Investigation is underway to identify those involved. No one has yet been arrested in the incident," he said.

At least seven people were killed across the country in recent attacks on temples and Hindu communities following a purported incident of demeaning the Holy Quran in Cumilla.

On 13 October, someone left the holy Quran on the lap of an idol at Nanua Dighi puja mandap in Cumilla Sadar. Centring the incident, vested groups carried out provocative and distorted propaganda. Then they tried to vandalise the idol and threw bricks at the mandap. Later, they carried out attacks and set fire to several other mandaps in the district.

Additional police and BGB members were deployed across the country and police patrols were stepped up. Intelligence surveillance was strengthened to prevent the law and order situation from deteriorating in the wake of the Cumilla incident.

