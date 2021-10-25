Identify real criminals: Badiul Alam Majumder

TBS report
25 October, 2021, 10:10 pm
25 October, 2021, 10:10 pm

Identify real criminals: Badiul Alam Majumder

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Central Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar urged to identify the real criminals behind the recent incidents of communal violence in Cumilla.

"Only if citizens speak up will good governance be achieved in the state and society. We have to be cautious if the police don't become involved in the arrest business," said Badiul Alam Majumdar.

He made the remark on Monday during his speech as the chief speaker at a citizen talk titled 'Implementation of National Integrity Strategy' at Muktijoddha corner in Cumilla Town hall.

"Lack of justice is behind the destruction of communal harmony.  Criminals are escaping the trial blame culture. Corruption is prevalent at all levels of the country, with a class of bureaucrats, businessmen, and government personnel actively involved," he added.

Additional police super of Cumilla Sadar Circle Sohan Sarker was the chief guest at the event.

The president of Cumilla Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik Shah Alamgir presided the program.

Humayun Kabir Masud presented the keynote speech while Sujan Cumilla unit general secretary Ali Ashraf Titu delivered the welcome speech.

Former principal of Cumilla medical College Dr. Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, former principal of Cumilla Victoria College Professor Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan, senior district information officer Nazrul Haque, district cultural officer Ayaz Mabud were present there among others.

