Identified quarters with ill political motives behind Cumilla incident: Info Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 07:19 pm

Related News

Identified quarters with ill political motives behind Cumilla incident: Info Minister

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 07:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An identified quarter with ill political motives has carried out the incident in Cumilla's Nanua Dighi area, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud. 

"This is the same group who had previously conspired against the country by spreading rumors about the Padma Bridge, spoiling communal harmony," said the minister during a view exchange meeting with reporters.  

The government is determined to ensure exemplary punishment to those who have carried out this incident and spread rumors on various platforms including social media. 

"In regards to the Hindu community, I would like to say that you should worship with fearless and uninterrupted enthusiasm, the people and the government are by your side," the minister urged.

Earlier on Wednesday, four people were killed and several others injured after clashes erupted in Chandpur following the tensions triggered by the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla. 

Top News

Cumilla incident / Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

5h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim