Identified quarters with ill political motives behind Cumilla incident: Info Minister

An identified quarter with ill political motives has carried out the incident in Cumilla's Nanua Dighi area, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.

"This is the same group who had previously conspired against the country by spreading rumors about the Padma Bridge, spoiling communal harmony," said the minister during a view exchange meeting with reporters.

The government is determined to ensure exemplary punishment to those who have carried out this incident and spread rumors on various platforms including social media.

"In regards to the Hindu community, I would like to say that you should worship with fearless and uninterrupted enthusiasm, the people and the government are by your side," the minister urged.

Earlier on Wednesday, four people were killed and several others injured after clashes erupted in Chandpur following the tensions triggered by the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla.