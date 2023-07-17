Ideal College student stabbed dead at Dhanmondi

UNB
17 July, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 04:43 pm

A college student was stabbed to death reportedly by muggers in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Adnan Sayed Rakib, 18, son of Nurunnabi, an office assistant at the Ministry of Public Administration. He was an HSC candidate at Dhanmondi Ideal College.

He came under attack around 10 pm near Dhanmondi Sheikh Jamal field, said Md Alamgir, SI of Dhanmondi Police Station.

Quoting witnesses, the SI said when Adnan along with one of his friends went to a tea stall some men tried to snatch their valuables and at one stage stabbed Adnan.

His friend Raiyan was also injured, he said.

They were rushed to the nearby Anowar Khan Modern Hospital where the duty doctor declared Adnan dead around 12 midnight.

His body was sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said SI Alamgir.

