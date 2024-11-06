ICT seeks information of DMP personnel who worked at field level during mass uprising

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 09:33 pm

ICT seeks information of DMP personnel who worked at field level during mass uprising

The tribunal has asked the DMP to send a hard copy of the information to its office by mail or by special carrier within 9 November

The International Crimes Tribunal, located in the old High Court building, Dhaka. File photo: Collected
The International Crimes Tribunal, located in the old High Court building, Dhaka. File photo: Collected

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sought information on officers of various units of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) who worked at the field level during the student-led mass uprising in July-August.

The tribunal has asked the DMP to send a hard copy of the information to its office by mail or by special carrier within 9 November.

"We have asked for the information in a letter long ago. Further action will be taken subject to investigation after receiving the information," Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of the ICT, told The Business Standard.

In response to the tribunal's letter, the DMP headquarters has already written to the deputy commissioners (DC) of 22 divisions comprising four units, according to sources.

In the letter signed by DC Mamun Or Rashid of DMP Crime Unit on 4 November, it is said in view of the demand of the ICT, attested photocopies of the command certificates of the forces deployed by the department concerned from 1 July to 5 August has to be submitted to the tribunal. Also, if the forces fired shots, information on what kind of weapons were used and who fired how many rounds should be submitted, along with the names and designations of the commanding officers.

However, in its  letter to the Counter Terrorism & Transnational Crime's (CTTC), the DMP HQ only sought information about members deployed on 18-19 July and 3-5 August.

Sources said CTTC members were brought to the ground on 18-19 July when the students broke the curfew and later on 3 August to suppress the movement.

