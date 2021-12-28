ICT publishes 81st report on crimes against humanity during '71
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT of Bangladesh) has released the 81st report on crimes against humanity during the War of Liberation, 1971.
The investigation agency today released a full investigation report against four persons from Lalmonirhat on charges of crimes against humanity including murder, looting, and torture, arson, and destruction during the War of Liberation.
In a press conference at the office of the investigation agency in Dhanmondi, the chief coordinator of the investigation agency M Sanaul Haque published the report.
The four accused are – Md Enamul Haque alias Maulvi Bahej Uddin, Mohammad Jalaluddin, Nurul Haque and Azahar Ali.
A total of four charges have been filed against them.
In charges, it was said that in four incidents in 1971, a total of 12 innocent pro-liberation civilians were killed, detained, and tortured and 30 houses were looted and destroyed.
The 104-page investigation report has been published in three volumes.