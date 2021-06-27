ICT prosecutor Zead Al Malum laid to rest: Female AC (land) leads guard of honor

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 10:17 pm

He played a key role in the prosecution of war criminals Ghulam Azam, Matiur Rahman Nizami, and Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid

ICT prosecutor Zead Al Malum laid to rest: Female AC (land) leads guard of honor

Zead-AI-Malum, a senior prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), was laid to rest at the Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard in Mirpur today, on Sunday 27 June, 2021.

A female Assistant Commissioner (AC Land) of Dhaka conducted the ceremonial guard of honor for  the heroic freedom fighter.

After the namaz- e-Janaza, Dhaka district administration led by Marufa Sultana Khan Hiramoni, AC (land) of Ramna revenue circle, presented the guard of honor for him on the premises of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

His body was also taken to the premises of the International Criminal Tribunal and the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) office.

The body of Zead Al Malum was placed at the central Shaheed Minar for people from all walks of life to pay their last respects.

Earlier, the parliamentary committee on the ministry of liberation war affairs had said all guards of honour for martyred freedom fighters were to be conducted by men. 

This gave rise to much debate and criticism of this proposed policy. Since then the committee revised its view to accommodate guards of honour being presented by female government representatives. The committee also recommended that all guards of honour be presented in daylight hours.

"Malum, who was on life support, breathed his last at 12:45 am on Sunday at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital," Khandaker Mehedi Masood, IT expert of ICT, said.  He was 67.

After suffering a stroke on the night of 25 May, he was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli and was later transferred to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

However, as his physical condition deteriorated further, he was taken to CMH and put on life support.

Malum served as a senior prosecutor since the inception of ICT in 2010, which was established to bring those involved in crimes against humanity in 1971 to justice.

He played a key role in the prosecution of former Jamaat-e-Islami ameers Ghulam Azam and Matiur Rahman Nizami, secretary general Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid, and BNP leader Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury, among others.
 

