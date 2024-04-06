ICT industry veteran Fakhruddin Ahmed joins NCINGA to lead expansion in Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan

Global technology services provider NCINGA has appointed Fakhruddin Ahmed as the Managing Director of Bangladesh in its latest strategic move. Fakhruddin's impressive career spans 20 years in the ICT industry.

As the former country head of Cisco, he was instrumental in establishing Cisco's presence in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

In addition to spearheading NCINGA's expansion in Bangladesh, Fakhruddin will play an important role in advancing NCINGA's growth in other South Asian countries and the Middle East.

NCINGA brings its future-oriented technology solutions suite to the Bangladesh market, backed by extensive regional experience and a partner network of leading technology vendors. The technology services provider will share their industry domain knowledge and lean technology architecture approach with local enterprises.

NCINGA specialises in digitally transforming enterprises with technologies such as data and artificial intelligence (AI), multi-cloud, intelligent networking, application and automation services, cyber security, blockchain, the metaverse and sustainability solutions. The company's fintech practice, IFINITY, delivers the digital components required to modernise and digitalise financial services.

The venture capital arm, nVentures, focuses on seed funding for B2B startups, providing a further source to bolster startup initiatives in Bangladesh.

"NCINGA believes in empowering businesses and societies through its technology solutions to achieve holistic outcomes. At a pivotal time in the global economy, where an increasing number of businesses are leveraging emerging technologies to drive growth, I'm delighted that NCINGA has entered the Bangladesh market with its cutting-edge portfolio. NCINGA's partnerships with technology leaders such as Cisco, Google, Temenos and Finastra will present many opportunities for local enterprises. I'm excited to be a part of this expansion journey," said Fakhruddin said.

"We are delighted to have a seasoned business leader like Fakhruddin at NCINGA as we continue to grow globally. NCINGA is committed to the Bangladesh market and building a pool of local talent to support the growth of Bangladesh's digital economy," Imal Kalutotage, founder and chairman of NCINGA said.

Fakhruddin's appointment at NCINGA and the company's expansion in the country coincide with the Government of Bangladesh's 'Smart Bangladesh' initiative, which aims to digitise the country's economy through faster adoption of emerging technologies and enable innovation. Having embarked on a digital transformation journey over a decade ago, enterprises in Bangladesh have achieved significant success in building solid technology infrastructure. The next stage is the introduction of smart services to boost efficiency and competitiveness.