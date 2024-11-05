ICT gets complaints against RAB, DB, police for crippling Chhatrashibir leaders

05 November, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 07:57 pm

Four victims - Md Abujar Gifari, Omar Ali, Md Ruhul Amin and Israfil Hossain filed the complaints

The International Crimes Tribunal, located in the old High Court building, Dhaka. File photo: Collected
The International Crimes Tribunal, located in the old High Court building, Dhaka. File photo: Collected

Four separate complaints were filed with the International Crime Tribunal (ICT) today (5 November) against Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and police including its Detective Branch (DB) for detaining, torturing and ultimately making four leaders of Islami Chhatrashibir crippled for life by firing at their knees while being blindfolded and handcuffed.

Four victims - Md Abujar Gifari, Omar Ali, Md Ruhul Amin and Israfil Hossain filed the complaints with the assistance from Chhatrashibir Law Affairs Secretary Abdullah Al Noman and Assistant Law Affairs Secretary Amanullah Adib.

Of the four, Md Abujar Gifari and Omar Ali were the president and general secretary of Joypurhat district Chhatrashibir     respectively, while Md Ruhul Amin was the literature affairs secretary of Chhatrashibir Chowgacha upazilla unit and Israfil Hossain was the secretary of the same unit.  

"The regime of fascist Sheikh Hasina in last 15 years carried out the maximum brutality on Chhatrashibir. The RAB, DB and police detained these four leaders, tortured them and later shot at their knees, keeping them blindfolded and handcuffed. Doctors had to amputate their legs, making them crippled for life," Abdullah Al Noman told newsmen. 

The Chhatrashibir leaders further said many of their leaders and activists were subjected to such brutality only because of their political affiliation, adding, "  We would file complaints about those as well." 

