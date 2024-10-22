ICT gets complaint against Hasina over journo Prio killing

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today (22 October) received a complaint against eight people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over the killing of journalist Tahir Zaman Priyo during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement 19 July.

Martyred Prio's mother Samsi Ara Zaman filed the complaint with the ICT chief prosecutor's office.

"My son used to work for online news portal 'The Report'. He was gunned down behind Lab Aid Hospital in Dhanmandi area around 5pm on 19 July. Someone from a group of gunmen wearing APBn uniform shot him from behind. There are video footages of the gruesome killing of my son," the Prio's mother said.

Samsi Ara Zaman further said she hoped that families of all the martyrs and people injured in the student movement will get justice at the ICT.

