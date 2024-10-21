ICT gets 7 more complaints over enforced disappearances, murder

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has received seven more complaints over enforced disappearances and murder allegedly committed by the ousted Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

Five complaints over enforced disappearances were filed by the central committee of Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.

A businessman named Humayun Kabir filed another complaint against 42, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, for keeping him confined for 11 days in an 'Ayna Ghor' in 2018.

Meanwhile, another complaint was filed over the murder of one Mohammad Hridoy on 5 August in Gazipur Konapara area. The victim's family filed the complaint today with the office of the ICT chief prosecutor.

"Many of our leaders and activists became victims of enforced disappearances since 2012. Of them, many were later freed but we are yet to get back six of our leaders. They are Shah Md Waliullah, Md Mokaddesh Ali, Hafej Zajir Hossain, Md Joynal Abedin, Rejowan Hossain and Md Kamruzzaman.

Of the six, apart from Kamruzzaman, families of all the other five victims today filed complaints," ICS Legal Affairs Secretary Abdullah Al Noman said.

Businessman Humayun Kabir's lawyer Advocate Amanullah Adib filed the complaint over the enforced disappearance of Kabir in 2018.

The lawyer, in his complaint, alleged that his client was hanged upside down from the ceiling during his confinement and given electric shocks.