ICT Division, Indian High Commission launch training session for women 

India High Commission to Bangladesh and ICT Division in collaboration with Women & E-commerce and SilkOak Global Ltd, India has organised a year-long "All About Soft Skills" training programme for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

It will run in a hybrid manner with physical workshops and virtual learning elements, said a press release.

The programme is It is aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs by offering them useful skills to facilitate their business efforts.

The training series was inaugurated by State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak along with High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak wished all the participants well and appreciated the design of the hybrid training programme.

High Commissioner Doraiswami emphasised the priority India attaches to supporting authentic efforts within Bangladesh to offer a skilling dynamic women entrepreneur's community in Bangladesh.

He also announced that the High Commission of India will support the establishment of the "Ishwara Chandra Vidyasagar" Library by Women & E-commerce (WE) at their premises through the donation of books and e-readers.

The first training programme of the series will be conducted Thursday. Over 700 women entrepreneurs are expected to avail the session.

The "All About soft skills" programme is part of the "50 years of Bangladesh" celebrations as well as the "75 years of Indian independence" celebrations called "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

The training series is supported by media partners, Daily Ittefaq and DBC News.

ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam participated in the Opening ceremony as well. Nasima Akhter Nisha, Founder & President of Women & E-commerce (WE) and Saumya Basu, CEO & President of SilkOak Global Ltd and Global Advisor to WE attended the event as co-organisers of the training series.

