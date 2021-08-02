ICT division to digitize 73 libraries, says Palak

Bangladesh

UNB
02 August, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 06:09 pm

Related News

ICT division to digitize 73 libraries, says Palak

For each library a separate digital library management system will be used for managing the eBooks and each of them will have a children and a Mujib corner, said Palak

UNB
02 August, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 06:09 pm
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division will digitize 71 government and two private libraries across the country, said  ICT State minister Junayed Ahmed Palak.

A virtual review meeting was held between the ICT Division and Ministry of Cultural affairs to discuss the details of implementing this initiative on Sunday night.

He said the ICT division plans to turn the traditional libraries into E-libraries to meet the demands of the new generation by expanding quality online services.

For each library a separate digital library management system will be used for managing the eBooks and each of them will have a children and a Mujib corner, said Palak.

All the libraries are being designed in a way so that using any type of mobile set anyone can enter the e-libraries and read their desired books, he added.

For digitalization ICT division will connect the libraries with wireless LAN network, IP phone and RFID technology will be incorporated in divisional libraries.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Executive director  of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Parthapratim Deb, Director General of the Department of Public Libraries Abu Bakkar Siddique,  Director (Training) of BCC Md Enamul Kabir and others were present at the meeting Chaired by the  ICT State Minister.

Top News

ICT Division / Junayed Ahmed Palak / E-libraries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

2d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 