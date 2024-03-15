ICT Chief Prosecutor Ghulam Arieff Tipoo dies at 93

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Language Movement veteran and valiant Freedom Fighter Advocate Ghulam Arieff Tipoo died of old-age complications in the capital Friday (15 March) morning. He was 93.

"Tipoo had been suffering from old-age complications for a long time and was admitted to LabAid Hospital in the city on Thursday," said ICT prosecutor in-charge Advocate Syed Haider Ali.

Tipoo, a veteran lawyer from Rajshahi, has been the chief prosecutor of the ICT since its inception.

Tipoo started his career as a lawyer in 1958. He was elected president of the Rajshahi Bar Association and also served as a member of the senate and syndicate at Rajshahi University and the Bangladesh Bar Council multiple times.

The government appointed him as the chief of the war crimes prosecution panel in 2010 when the tribunal was formed to try the people involved in crimes committed during the Liberation War in 1971.

Tipoo was born on 28 August 1931 at Kamlakantapur village of Shibganj upazila under the then Malda district of British-India and now Chapainawabganj district.

His father Aftabuddin Ahmad was a district registrar. He was second among the nine siblings.

After passing the secondary exam from Kaliachar School in 1948, Tipoo completed higher secondary from Rajshahi College in 1950. He completed graduation from the same college and then obtained a master's degree from Dhaka University.

He was the general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra Union from 1954 to 1956.

He was a valiant Freedom Fighter and also a Language Movement veteran as he led the Bangla language movement in Rajshahi in 1952. He was a joint convenor of Rashtrabhasha Sangram Parishad (National Language Action Committee) of Rajshahi region at that time.

The government awarded him with the prestigious "Ekhusey Padak" in 2009, especially in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Language Movement.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Ghulam Arieff Tipoo.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, an official release of the press wing of the Prime Minister said.

Also, ICT-1 chairman Justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar, in a message of condolence, expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Ghulam Arieff Tipoo.

Justice Jamadar prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.