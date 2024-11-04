ICT case against Shahidul Alam: HC suspends investigation

Bangladesh

UNB
04 November, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 08:16 pm

Related News

ICT case against Shahidul Alam: HC suspends investigation

The case, filed during the 2018 student-led road safety movement, alleged “provocative false statements” against Alam

UNB
04 November, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 08:16 pm
Shahidul Alam. Photo: Collected
Shahidul Alam. Photo: Collected

The High Court has suspended investigation into a case filed against internationally renowned photographer Shahidul Alam under Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act.

The case, filed during the 2018 student-led road safety movement, alleged "provocative false statements" against Alam.

After a hearing on his petition to quash the FIR and investigation, a High Court bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan issued the suspension order along with a rule today (4 November).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Senior lawyer Sara Hossain and lawyer Abdullah Al Noman represented Shahidul Alam during the hearing.

Following the court session, Sara Hossain said, "The case against Shahidul Alam under the ICT Act was filed in August 2018. Later that October, the Digital Security Act was enacted. Under this new law, cases filed under Section 57 of the ICT Act that had not concluded investigation, reached trial, or were under trial, would not proceed. Since the case against Alam was still under investigation at the time, it cannot continue." 

Based on this context, the High Court issued both a rule and a stay order after the hearing.

The sequence of events began on 5 August 2018 when Shahidul Alam was detained from his Dhanmondi residence during the height of student protests demanding safer roads.

The following day, on 6 August, he was taken into remand under a case filed under Section 57 of the ICT Act. 

Police claimed Alam had spread "provocative false statements," and the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court denied his bail application on the same day.

After spending 107 days in detention, Alam was granted bail and released on 20 November 2018. 

Top News

Shahidul Alam / High Court / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US Presidential Election: Kamala Leads to Trump's Base

US Presidential Election: Kamala Leads to Trump's Base

1h | Videos
Lando Norris repeats Hamilton’s 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lando Norris repeats Hamilton’s 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1h | Videos
One killed in Mymensingh gas station fire

One killed in Mymensingh gas station fire

1h | Videos
Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

2h | Videos