Cox’s Bazar railway station to be ready by Oct

The Cox's Bazar railway station is expected to be ready for use in October, as the construction company claims 85% progress in the work on the iconic oyster-shaped structure.

"The railway station is expected to commence passenger services in October. The main building, oyster-shaped roof, and passenger amenities have been completed," Ahmed Sufi, project manager at Max Infrastructure, told The Business Standard on Tuesday.

Max Infrastructure Limited, responsible for overseeing the construction, said in a press release that the progress on the state-of-the-art railway station was well on schedule.

"The remaining 15% of work, including the fountain, will be completed after the station starts its operations," he added.

The work of installing doors, fittings, tiles, sanitary, electricity lines and air-conditioning equipment of the building is also progressing rapidly. Additionally, 20 five-story buildings are simultaneously being built on the station's west side.

The oyster-shaped design of the railway station stands as the biggest attraction along the 100-kilometre-long under-construction rail project.

The six-storey railway station building spans 187,037 square feet, covering 29 acres of land and it will house star-rated hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, childcare centres, and luggage storage facilities.

Tourists will now be able to board the night train from Dhaka or Chattogram and reach Cox's Bazar in the morning. They can spend the day enjoying the beach and sightseeing attractions – leaving their luggage and belongings at the station – before heading back on the night train.

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan recently visited the Dohazari to Cox's Bazar railway construction project in Chattogram.

During the visit, he emphasised, "The government is committed to creating an economical, secure, and comfortable railway system. The ongoing construction of the single-line dual-gauge railway from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar reflects this endeavour."

He added that the iconic station building stands as a source of national pride, unmatched in its uniqueness.