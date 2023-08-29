Cox’s Bazar railway station to be ready by Oct

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 10:20 pm

Related News

Cox’s Bazar railway station to be ready by Oct

85% construction work of the station has been completed

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Cox's Bazar railway station is expected to be ready for use in October, as the construction company claims 85% progress in the work on the iconic oyster-shaped structure. 

"The railway station is expected to commence passenger services in October. The main building, oyster-shaped roof, and passenger amenities have been completed," Ahmed Sufi, project manager at Max Infrastructure, told The Business Standard on Tuesday. 

Max Infrastructure Limited, responsible for overseeing the construction, said in a press release that the progress on the state-of-the-art railway station was well on schedule. 

"The remaining 15% of work, including the fountain, will be completed after the station starts its operations," he added.

The work of installing doors, fittings, tiles, sanitary, electricity lines and air-conditioning equipment of the building is also progressing rapidly. Additionally, 20 five-story buildings are simultaneously being built on the station's west side.

The oyster-shaped design of the railway station stands as the biggest attraction along the 100-kilometre-long under-construction rail project. 

The six-storey railway station building spans 187,037 square feet, covering 29 acres of land and it will house star-rated hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, childcare centres, and luggage storage facilities.

Tourists will now be able to board the night train from Dhaka or Chattogram and reach Cox's Bazar in the morning. They can spend the day enjoying the beach and sightseeing attractions – leaving their luggage and belongings at the station – before heading back on the night train. 

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan recently visited the Dohazari to Cox's Bazar railway construction project in Chattogram. 

During the visit, he emphasised, "The government is committed to creating an economical, secure, and comfortable railway system. The ongoing construction of the single-line dual-gauge railway from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar reflects this endeavour."

He added that the iconic station building stands as a source of national pride, unmatched in its uniqueness. 

Top News

Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar train service / Train Station / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day