ICMAB organises workshop on public financial management

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organised an interactive workshop on "Public Financial Management" on Friday (24 May) at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, ICMA Bhaban, Nilkhet, Dhaka.

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, former comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh, was the resource person of the workshop, reads a press release.

The workshop covered basic public finance to practical implication of public financial management.

Abdul Matin Patwary, treasurer of ICMAB; Mohammed Jahangir Alam, council member; Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Dhaka branch council chairman, and a large number of fellow and associate members of ICMAB were present on the occasion.