icddr,b Executive Director Dr Tahmeed Ahmed pays homage to Bangabandhu

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) Executive Director Dr Tahmeed Ahmed and the members of icddr,b's senior leadership team on Tuesday visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum to pay homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.

They laid a floral wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation, said a press release.

During the visit, Dr Tahmeed Ahmed said, "I remember our colleagues remembering the day when the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman instructed a team of doctors of icddr,b to investigate an unknown outbreak that occurred in Saint Martin's island in April 1973".

"icddr,b is indebted for the compassionate and visionary leadership of the Father of the Nation for entrusting us to fight the severe dysentery outbreak that ravaged the community," he added.

After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, Dr Tahmeed Ahmed and the team visited the historic residence of Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi Road No 32, Dhaka.

icddr,b's senior director, maternal and child health division and member of the national technical advisory committee on Covid-19 Dr Shams El Arifeen; acting director, laboratory science and services division Dr Dinesh Mondal; director, human resources Hugues-Marie Bello; director, finance Thomas Liam Barry; controller, finance Annrita Muthoni Mugambi; acting lead, research administration Armana Ahmed were present among others during the visit.