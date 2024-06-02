ICC Bangladesh president calls on FinMin Mahmood Ali

ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman (2nd from left-sitting) and its Executive Board Members called on Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali, (2nd from right-sitting) and State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan, (extreme right-sitting) at Bangladesh Secretariat on 30 May. Photo: Courtesy

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman called on Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali on 30 May at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Mahbubur Rahman briefed the Finance Minister about ICC Bangladesh activities and discussed various macroeconomic issues that are key to ensuring sustainable development, reads a press release.

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan and ICC Bangladesh Vice President Naser Ezaz Bijoy and Executive Board Members: Abdul Hai Sarker, Aftab Ul Islam, FCA, Mir Nasir Hossain, Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Mohammad Hatem, Ashraf Ahmed, Omar Hazzaz, Former Deputy Governor Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali and ICC Bangladesh Secretary General Ataur Rahman also attended the meeting.

The Minister thanked ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman and members of the Executive Board for their valuable suggestions.

He further said these suggestions will be considered in formulating future policies.