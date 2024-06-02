ICC Bangladesh president calls on FinMin Mahmood Ali

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 08:37 pm

Related News

ICC Bangladesh president calls on FinMin Mahmood Ali

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 08:37 pm
ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman (2nd from left-sitting) and its Executive Board Members called on Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali, (2nd from right-sitting) and State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan, (extreme right-sitting) at Bangladesh Secretariat on 30 May. Photo: Courtesy
ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman (2nd from left-sitting) and its Executive Board Members called on Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali, (2nd from right-sitting) and State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan, (extreme right-sitting) at Bangladesh Secretariat on 30 May. Photo: Courtesy

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman called on Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali on 30 May at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Mahbubur Rahman briefed the Finance Minister about ICC Bangladesh activities and discussed various macroeconomic issues that are key to ensuring sustainable development, reads a press release. 

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan and ICC Bangladesh Vice President Naser Ezaz Bijoy and Executive Board Members: Abdul Hai Sarker, Aftab Ul Islam, FCA, Mir Nasir Hossain, Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Mohammad Hatem, Ashraf Ahmed, Omar Hazzaz, Former Deputy Governor Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali and ICC Bangladesh Secretary General Ataur Rahman also attended the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Minister thanked ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman and members of the Executive Board for their valuable suggestions.

He further said these suggestions will be considered in formulating future policies.

ICC Bangladesh / Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

5h | Features
Since most of the performance parts are borrowed from newer Evos, the exterior is only what represents Sarwar’s passion project as the Evolution V. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Sarwar and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V: The duo that won the Rallycross Championship 2024

9h | Wheels
Previously, fishermen used to catch 8-10,000 fish in one trip, but now they struggle to catch even 2,000. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Empty nets, heavy hearts: The fishermen's struggles at the sea

7h | Panorama
Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

Now | Videos
Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

2h | Videos
What is the role of the economy in Modi's victory?

What is the role of the economy in Modi's victory?

3h | Videos
West Indies are in search of their 3rd T20 WC title

West Indies are in search of their 3rd T20 WC title

3h | Videos