ICB pays homage to Bangabandhu in Gopalganj

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) paid homage by placing wreaths at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara, Gopalganj on Friday (22 July).

Chairman of the board of directors of ICB Prof Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan and Managing Director Md Abul Hossain visited Bangabandhu's grave, offered prayers and recited from the holy Quran.

Later, Prof Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan wrote comments and signed the inspection book preserved at Bangabandhu Bhavan ‍at Tungipara, said a press release.

Employees of the corporation were present at the event, following health guidelines.