ICAO-DGCA conference begins in Dhaka on 15 October

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 October, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 11:12 am

A pedestrian walks past the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) headquarters building in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo
A pedestrian walks past the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) headquarters building in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

The 38th Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Asia and Pacific Region i will be held in Dhaka on 15 October.

About 500 foreign delegates, representing 47 countries and 13 international organisations will take part in the five-day event.

Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), will preside over the conference, marking Bangladesh's second time hosting this significant regional event after 38 years.

The conference will be attended by directors general from countries in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as guests including ICAO President Salvatore Saquitano, Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar, and Regional Director Tao Ma.

Notable attendees also include the chairman of South Africa Civil Aviation, representatives from the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority, the General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates, a 20-member team from the United States Federal Aviation Administration, and the Transport Authority.

