IASG recognises 1971 genocide committed by Pakistan during Bangladesh Liberation War

The International Association of Genocide Scholars (IASG) has adopted a resolution recognising the genocide committed by Pakistan during Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

The resolution titled "Resolution to Declare the Crimes Committed during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War as Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes" was issued on Monday (24 April), reads a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

Founded in 1994, the IASG is a global, interdisciplinary, non-partisan organisation that seeks to undertake further research and teaching about the nature, causes, and consequences of genocide; and to advance policy studies on genocide prevention.

To date, several formal resolutions have been adopted by the IASG with a view to recognise the genocides that occurred in various parts of the world. The Association holds biennial conferences and co-publishes the scholarly journal "Genocide Studies and Prevention".

The Government of Bangladesh has been making continuous efforts to achieve international recognition of the Genocide that was carried out against the mass people during the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

"Bangladesh government is determined to persist its relentless endeavour for getting more and more international recognition of Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 in the days ahead," said the media release.

The IASG resolution is a significant recognition in the international arena. Thus, the adoption of the 1971 Bangladesh Genocide resolution is an important stepping stone towards receiving due recognition from the wider international community. it added.