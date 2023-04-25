IASG recognises 1971 genocide committed by Pakistan during Bangladesh Liberation War

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 09:56 am

Related News

IASG recognises 1971 genocide committed by Pakistan during Bangladesh Liberation War

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 09:56 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Association of Genocide Scholars (IASG) has adopted a resolution recognising the genocide committed by Pakistan during Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

The resolution titled "Resolution to Declare the Crimes Committed during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War as Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes" was issued on Monday (24 April), reads a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

Founded in 1994, the IASG is a global, interdisciplinary, non-partisan organisation that seeks to undertake further research and teaching about the nature, causes, and consequences of genocide; and to advance policy studies on genocide prevention.

To date, several formal resolutions have been adopted by the IASG with a view to recognise the genocides that occurred in various parts of the world. The Association holds biennial conferences and co-publishes the scholarly journal "Genocide Studies and Prevention".

The Government of Bangladesh has been making continuous efforts to achieve international recognition of the Genocide that was carried out against the mass people during the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

"Bangladesh government is determined to persist its relentless endeavour for getting more and more international recognition of Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 in the days ahead," said the media release. 

The IASG resolution is a significant recognition in the international arena. Thus, the adoption of the 1971 Bangladesh Genocide resolution is an important stepping stone towards receiving due recognition from the wider international community. it added.

Top News

IASG / Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 / Genocide Claims / 1971 Liberation War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

8m | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

38m | Habitat
Teresa Albor, founder and designer of Re/DRESS. Re/DRESS creates their collections using almost 100% recycled textiles. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A partnership to promote RMG waste recycling in the country

3h | Panorama
Why our walkways are unwalkable

Why our walkways are unwalkable

16h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

17h | TBS SPORTS
The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

18h | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

19h | TBS Stories
Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays