'I will shoot you to death': JUST BCL president allegedly tortures student for filing complaint

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 10:46 pm

Shahreen Rahman Proloy. Photo: TBS
Shahreen Rahman Proloy. Photo: TBS

A student of the Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) has alleged that he was tortured by the president of the campus unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) to withdraw a written complaint over a previous beating.

Sohel Rana, the president of the campus BCL, however, denied the allegation.

The victim Shahreen Rahman Proloy, 24, a fourth-year student of the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science and a resident of the university hall alleged that he was beaten by the BCL leader during an argument over a football match.

Proloy had filed a written complaint over the matter to the proctor.

Later, on Tuesday night, around 2:00am the BCL leader called Proloy to his hall room, the victim alleged.

When Proloy went there, he was allegedly beaten there again for three hours and threatened to withdraw the complaint.

"Withdraw the complaint by tomorrow, or I will shoot you to death," Sohel said allegedly.

Proloy, fearing for his life, left the campus and went to his village home.

There, an unidentified person called his mother's number and threatened not to tell anyone about the beating. Otherwise, they threatened to bomb Proloy's house, he claimed.

Proloy has lodged a verbal complaint with the university administration.

The university's Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Anwar Hossain, has assured of taking necessary steps after investigating the matter.

Denying the allegation, Sohel Rana, said there are various groupings within the Chhatra League. My name is being defamed in these groupings repeatedly.

Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) / BCL / Bangladesh

