'I will not resign': The dramatic last moments before PM Hasina fled

On the night of 4 August, Sheikh Hasina stood before three chiefs of three services.

In anger, she struck the table before her and loudly announced to them: I will not leave.

The next day, 5 August, there was a flurry of activity at the Ganobhaban in the morning.

The three chiefs and the inspector general of police were called at 10:30am.

In a meeting with top law enforcement officials, she strictly repeated the same thing.

"You must be stricter and bring everything under control. Decide among yourselves how you want to do it," she is quoted as saying.

Although those around her told Hasina the best thing to do would be to resign, she refused.

Even the army chief – seeing the situation unfold – called repeatedly asking her to resign.

Hasina, in turn, asked all the forces to be even more severe in dealing with the uprising.

They, however, did not agree.

Hasina, however, continued with her demands, undeterred. She kept contacting various people, including the chief of army and police, but no one gave her any hope.

Their advice, on the other hand, was simple: Go somewhere else as quickly as you can.

Her security personnel also expressed their own fears.

In the meantime, officials present there discussed the matter with Hasina's younger sister Sheikh Rehana in another room. They urged her to explain the situation to her sister.

Hasina still refused. At one point, a top official spoke with Sajeeb Wazed Joy, as a last resort.

Joy then spoke to his mother, who then finally agreed it was time to step down.

In the end, Hasina's resignation letter was placed before her. She decided to record a message for the nation, but there was no time to do so.

At this time, she was disappointed, defeated.

Before putting her signature, she indirectly called the three heads of the forces traitors.

She signed the letter in anger, then broke down into tears.

Sources said she left the country crying.

Before leaving, she also expressed her wrath at all the leaders and activists of her party.

On her final day in office, no one was beside her, except her sister.