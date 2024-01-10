'I say what I believe is right, even if it seems wrong to others': Latif Siddiqui

Expelled Awami League presidium member elected from Tangail-4 (Kalihati) constituency and former minister, Abdul Latif Siddiqui, said that it is not his intention to "turn up the heat," rather he says what he feels is right.

Latif Siddiqui said this to reporters after taking oath as a member of the 12th Parliament.

He said that he does not go beyond the relevant topic.

"I say what I believe is right, even if it seems wrong to others. I don't say anything beyond that. And I don't mean to just turn up the heat," Latif Siddiqui said.