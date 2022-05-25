I never thought I would have to post a status to prove myself alive: Hanif Sanket

Ekushey Padak recipient Hanif Sanket has recently penned a note to dismiss his death rumour and condemned the social media users who have spread his death rumour for the sake of views.

"I never thought I have to post a status to prove myself alive," wrote BTV's Ityadi famed host.

"A group of perverted social media users are spreading misleading information about others including death rumours of people to get more views on their posts and increase their followers."

Condemning those perverted rumour spreaders Hanif Sanket wrote, "They lack basic humanity and don't even consider how the death rumour of a person can terribly impact his family, friends, and well-wishers."

The Business Standard reached out to Hanif Sanket to discuss the issue further.

The Business Standard: Where did you finnd the rumour?

Hanif Sanket: I heard the about the rumour yesterday. Someone gave me a TikTok video link and told me to open it. The caption of that video read 'Hanif Sanket died in a road accident,' and the post even included 'Inna Nillah'! The video had a picture of a white microbus in the thumbnail. I have reported the ID and the video is no longer visible to me but I did not realise that the video is invisible only to those who have reported it. By evening there was another video which said, 'Finally, Hanif Sankeet is no more.'

TBS: Finally?

HS: Yes, finally. Since they spread a rumour that I had a road accident, hence they wrote finally. Afterwards some people sent me a few links on Facebook and told me how people are spreading rumours about my death. This happened last night at around 12 midnight. I didn't pay any attention to such news and went to sleep but things were getting out of hand today.

People from my office called me and said they are receiving countless calls. I started getting calls from my relatives, friends, fans, and even from foreign well-wishers. People from Canada, Sweden, USA and those who worked with me at Ityadi were petrified by the rumours about my sudden demise.

Some people said that they almost skipped a heart beat after hearing the rumours about my supposed death. I had to answer all the calls because I knew people were worried about me. Eventually I took help from the Cyber Crime Department.

TBS: Did the Cyber-Crime unit take any action?

HS: Yes, they have taken action but I believe all social media users should use the platform carefully. Before sharing any information, they should doublecheck if they are sharing the right content. Those who use android phones and Facebook were smart enough to verify the news before sharing it, but only a few people shared the news without verifying.

Someone commented, 'since some people cannot bury your popularity, they are trying to bury you.'

TBS: Those who shared the rumours claim to be your fans?

HS: Some naive fans have shared news of my supposed death because they believed the rumours. I don't have any complaints about their innocence but I do have a problem with those who initiate such rumours. If someone loves me, he or she will never generate fake death news about me. Instead, they will be shocked about my death.

TBS: Earlier, such rumors were also made about veteran actors ATM Shamsuzzaman, Farooq, Razzak.

HS: Spreading such rumours is highly unethical. However, all the aforementioned actors were unwell when their death rumours were spread, but I am not suffering from any disease. How can people initiate death rumours about someone who is absolutely fine?

Everyone has to die when their turn arrives. Even my turn will arrive one day, but that doesn't mean people can declare my death on Facebook when I am alive!

TBS: What are your current projects.

HS: I am busy with the upcoming Eid special of Ityadi which will air on 29 July. I am also working on two other projects, including a show titled "Paach Foron."

